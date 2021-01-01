YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC Delhi police constable exam 2020 answer key released

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 01: The SSC Delhi police constable exam 2020 answer key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    "Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from December 31 (6 PM) to January 7 (6 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per question or answer challenged.

    SSC Delhi police constable exam 2020 answer key released

    Representations received after 6 PM on January 7 will not be entertained under any circumstances," the SSC said.

    The recruitment exam was held from November 27 to December 16 for appointment of constables in the Delhi Police. The answer key is available on SSC.nic.in.

    How to check SSC Delhi police constable exam 2020 answer key"

    • Go to SSC.nic.in
    • Click on the answer key link
    • Answer key will appear on your screen
    • Mark the question you have objections against
    • Attach supporting documents and pay
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X