SSC Delhi police constable exam 2020 answer key released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 01: The SSC Delhi police constable exam 2020 answer key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

"Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from December 31 (6 PM) to January 7 (6 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per question or answer challenged.

Representations received after 6 PM on January 7 will not be entertained under any circumstances," the SSC said.

The recruitment exam was held from November 27 to December 16 for appointment of constables in the Delhi Police. The answer key is available on SSC.nic.in.

How to check SSC Delhi police constable exam 2020 answer key"

Go to SSC.nic.in

Click on the answer key link

Answer key will appear on your screen

Mark the question you have objections against

Attach supporting documents and pay

Download

Take a printout