    New Delhi, Feb 14: The SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2019 will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The official note says that the results will be declared on February 14 2010. The time has not been specified, but the same could be released after 5 pm.

    SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2019 to be declared shortly

    The SSC CPO paper 2 exam will be held on June 21 2020, which is a Sunday. Questions will be of objective multiple choice type. The questions will be in Hindi and English and there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in the paper-II. The results once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to download SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2019:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Friday, February 14, 2020, 16:05 [IST]
