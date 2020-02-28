  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 28: The SSC CPO Marks, final answer keys have been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The results were announced on February 14 2020. Now the marks have been uploaded. The marks will be available until March 8 2020.

    SSC CPO Marks, final answer keys last date to check

    Candidates can check their marks between February 27, 2020 (06:00 PM) to March 28, 2020 (06:00 PM).

    The results it may be recalled were declared for the paper-I of paper-I of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF examination, 2019 on February 14, 2020, to call Candidates for Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The marks are available on ssc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 8:12 [IST]
