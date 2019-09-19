SSC CPO 2019 official notification released: Important updates on age, application fee

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 19: The SSC CPO 2019 official notification has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive computer based exam for the recruitment of SI in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces and Assistant SI in CISF. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

SSC CPO: Important dates:

Last date to apply: October 16 2019

Last date to make fee payment: October 18 2019

Admit card for Tier-I: November 2019

Paper-I Exam: December 11 to December 13 2019

Result: Tentatively in January 2020

Age limit:

Minimum Age: 20 years

Maximum Age: 25 years

SC/ST: 5 years age relaxation

OBC: 3 years

Application fee: Rs 100

Women candidates, SC/ST, ESM exempt from application fee

How to pay application fee for SSC CPO 2019:

BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using MasterCard, Maestro RuPay Credit, Debit card, cash at SBI branches.