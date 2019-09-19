Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
SSC CPO 2019 official notification released: Important updates on age, application fee
New Delhi
New Delhi, Sep 19: The SSC CPO 2019 official notification has been released. The same is available on the official website.
The Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive computer based exam for the recruitment of SI in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces and Assistant SI in CISF. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.
SSC CPO: Important dates:
- Last date to apply: October 16 2019
- Last date to make fee payment: October 18 2019
- Admit card for Tier-I: November 2019
- Paper-I Exam: December 11 to December 13 2019
- Result: Tentatively in January 2020
Age limit:
- Minimum Age: 20 years
- Maximum Age: 25 years
- SC/ST: 5 years age relaxation
- OBC: 3 years
Application fee: Rs 100
Women candidates, SC/ST, ESM exempt from application fee
How to pay application fee for SSC CPO 2019:
- BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using MasterCard, Maestro RuPay Credit, Debit card, cash at SBI branches.