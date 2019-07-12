SSC CPO 2019 final answer key, live url to check

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 12: The SSC CPO 2019 final answer key has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The answer key has been released for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector, SSC Sub Inspector. The SSC SI 2019 Final Answer Key, SSC ASI 2019 Final Answer Key can be downloaded till August 9. The exam convener had also stated that PET/PST round for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors is scheduled to be conducted at various centres of CAPFs between July 22 and July 31 said a circular by the SSC. The live url to check the admit card is here, https://ssc.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2207/59426/login.html.

How to download SSC CPO 2019 final answer key:

Go to https://ssc.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2207/59426/login.html

Enter user id as per admission certificate

Enter password as per admission certificate

Login

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout