    SSC Constable GD Result 2019 postponed, check new date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 21: The SSC Constable GD Result 2019 has been postponed. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    As per the latest update, the result will now be declared only in June. The commission has not revealed the exact reason for the delay, but has said that the results would now be released on June 21 2019. Earlier the results were expected to be declared on May 31.

    SSC Constable GD Result 2019 postponed, check new date

    Over 52 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination that was held from February 11 to March 11 2019. The answer key it may be recalled was released on April 30 2019. Candidates were allowed to submit objections until May 5. The results once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to check SSC Constable GD result 2019:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on relevant stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 7:48 [IST]
