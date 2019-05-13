  • search
    SSC CHSL Tier 2 result 2019 declared, check vacancy list, steps to download

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 13: The SSC CHSL Tier 2 result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    A total of 1,427 candidates qualified for the skill test for the post of DEO in C and AG. 229 have qualified for the Data Entry Skill Test for the post of DEO in departments other than C and AG. In the typing test fo the posts of lower division clerk and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA). A total of 33,967 candidates have qualified.

    Following is the vacancy list: 5895- 2587 for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), 3267 for Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), and 41 for Data Entry Operator (DEO). The results are available on ssc.nic.in

    How to download SSC CHSL Tier 2 result 2019:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the result tab
    • A PDF will open up
    • Check result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 7:06 [IST]
