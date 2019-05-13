SSC CHSL Tier 2 result 2019 declared, check vacancy list, steps to download

New Delhi, May 13: The SSC CHSL Tier 2 result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

A total of 1,427 candidates qualified for the skill test for the post of DEO in C and AG. 229 have qualified for the Data Entry Skill Test for the post of DEO in departments other than C and AG. In the typing test fo the posts of lower division clerk and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA). A total of 33,967 candidates have qualified.

Following is the vacancy list: 5895- 2587 for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), 3267 for Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), and 41 for Data Entry Operator (DEO). The results are available on ssc.nic.in

How to download SSC CHSL Tier 2 result 2019:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the result tab

A PDF will open up

Check result

Download result

Take a printout