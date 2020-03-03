SSC CHSL Tier 1 application status released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 03: The SSC CHSL Tier 1 application status has been released. More details are available on the official website.

As of now the link to check the status is available only for the Northern Region. The exams are being conducted to fill up vacancies to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

The application process began in December 2019 and the last date to submit the application was January 10 2020. The Tier 1 exams would be conducted from March 16 and would end on March 27 2020.