  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 application status released

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 03: The SSC CHSL Tier 1 application status has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 application status released

    As of now the link to check the status is available only for the Northern Region. The exams are being conducted to fill up vacancies to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

    The application process began in December 2019 and the last date to submit the application was January 10 2020. The Tier 1 exams would be conducted from March 16 and would end on March 27 2020.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 8:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X