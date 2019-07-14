  • search
    SSC CHSL recruitment result 2018: Check this major update on date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 14: The SSC CHSL recruitment result 2018 is all set to be declared. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    Nearly 29 lakh candidates registered for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination Tier-1 2018. The exam was conducted from July 1 to 11 2019. 13.17 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. This means 55.63 per cent of the candidates who had registered did not appear for the exam.

    The results would be declared on September 11 2019. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities. The results once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to check SSC CHSL recruitment result 2018:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the download result link
    • A pdf will appear
    • Check results
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 8:49 [IST]
