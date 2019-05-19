SSC CHSL recruitment 2018 vacancy and salary details

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 19: The tentative vacancy details for the SSC CHSL recruitment 2018 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

There are 5,789 vacancies to be filled through the examination. The tier-I exam will be a computer based test and will be held between June 1 and June 26 2019. The CHSL 2018 tier-II exam will be a descriptive test and will be conducted on September 29 2019.

The salary details for the SSC CHSL recruitment 2019 is being provided below.

LDC and JSA: Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 1,900

PS, SA: Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 2,400

DEO: 5,200 to Rs 20,200 and grade pay of Rs 2,400