SSC CHSL recruitment 2017: Website to download option form and how to submit

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 12: The state wise, zone wise vacancies for SSC CHSL recruitment 2017 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

Vacancies in the various ministries for the Combined Higher Secondary Level recruitment 2017 have been released. Candidates who are selected have to submit the option form for preference with their name and roll number. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL recruitment 2017: How to fill choice form:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on option form preference

Download the form

Fill name and roll number and tick preference

Fill other details with signature

Mail to ssc office

Take a printout