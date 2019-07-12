  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC CHSL recruitment 2017: Website to download option form and how to submit

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 12: The state wise, zone wise vacancies for SSC CHSL recruitment 2017 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    Vacancies in the various ministries for the Combined Higher Secondary Level recruitment 2017 have been released. Candidates who are selected have to submit the option form for preference with their name and roll number. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    SSC CHSL recruitment 2017: Website to download option form and how to submit

    SSC CHSL recruitment 2017: How to fill choice form:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on option form preference
    • Download the form
    • Fill name and roll number and tick preference
    • Fill other details with signature
    • Mail to ssc office
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc recruitment

    Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 8:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue