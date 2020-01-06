SSC CHSL 2020 Exam last date to apply

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 06: The SSC CHSL 2020 Exam notification has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Aspiring candidates are advised to fill and submit the online application form at the earliest and not wait for the last date. The last date is January 10, 2020, the Commission said.

The tier-I exam will be held from March 16 to March 27, 2020. The tier-II will be held on June 28, 2020.

The recruitment is being held to fill vacancies in the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO) in different ministries/department/offices of the government of India and their attached and Subordinate Offices. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.