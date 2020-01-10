  • search
    SSC CHSL 2019 vacancy list: Last date to apply

    New Delhi, Jan 10: The SSC CHSL 2019 vacancy list has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    In all a total of 4,893 vacancies have been announced for the Combined Higher Secondary Level 2019 recruitment. In 2017, the total number of vacancies announced was 5,874 while in 2018 it was 5,789.

    1,269 are for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) posts, 3598 are for Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) posts while the remaining are for Data Entry Operator posts.

    Today is the last date to submit applications. This is probably for the first time that the vacancy list was released before the commencement of the examinations. The commissional announces the vacancy details after receiving the total number of vacancies from the respective departments, during the recruitment process.

    Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 8:28 [IST]
