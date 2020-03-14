SSC CHSL 2019 Tier I Admit Card: Exam on March 17

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 17: The SSC CHSL 2019 Tier I Admit Card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

If either the photo or signature is not visible or blurred then candidates should contact their regional SSC office via email. Make sure that the attachment of the admit card is part of the email. The complaint should be raised immediately or not later than 2 days before the examination commences.

The exams will be held from March 17, 2020, to March 28, 2020. The exams are being conducted in the computer-based mode and it will be of one-hour duration. There will be 100 questions and each question will carry 2 marks. The admit card is available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC CHSL 2019 Tier I Admit Card:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout