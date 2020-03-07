SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 exam date: When will admit card be released

New Delhi, Mar 07: The SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 exam date, city has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The exam will be held between March 17 and 28 2020. The admit cards would be released next week. The exam will be held in the computer based mode and it would be of one hour duration. There will be 100 questions and each one would carry 2 marks.

There would be four sections, English language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. Each section would have 25 questions.

The commission it may be recalled had notified 4,893 vacancies. This is however tentative and could be subject to change. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.