SSC CHSL 2019 Notification: Check official short notice

New Delhi, Nov 30: The SSC CHSL 2019 Notification has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The commission will hold the combined higher secondary exam from March 16 2020 and March 27 2010. The exams are being held for the recruitment of Lower Divison Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operator in different ministries/department/offices of government of India.

The short notice says that the detailed notification would be released on December 3, 2019. Following this candidates would be able to apply from December 3, 2019, onwards.

SSC CHSL 2019 notification: Important dates:

Online applications: December 3 2019

Last date to submit: January 1 2020

Exam dates: march 16 to March 27 2020

Eligibility and age criteria: Candidates who have passed their 12th exams are eligible to apply. Those who are in the age group of 18 to 27 years are eligible too apply and there would be a relaxation of the age for candidates in the reserved category as per the government norms.