SSC CHSL 2018 Paper 1 result expected today

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 11: The SSC CHSL 2018 Paper 1 result is expected to be declared today.

The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The exam was conducted between July 1 to July 11 2019 in the computer based mode.

The exam was conducted at 361 exam centres in 146 cities and in 25 shifts. The raw scores of the candidates appearing for the exam will be normalised by the commission.

Those who qualified the paper 1 will now have to appear for paper 2. The paper 2 will be descriptive in nature and will be conducted in paper mode. The duration would be for one hour and paper would comprise writing of an essay of 200-250 words and a letter application of around 150-200 words 33 per cent is the minimum qualifying marks. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.