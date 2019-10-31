SSC CGL Tier-II Final Answer Key released: Important update available

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 31: The SSC CGL Tier-II Final Answer Key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The question papers have also been released along with the final answer key. The result of the CGL Tier-II 2018 exam was declared on October 25, 2019.

"In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) of candidates on 30.10.2019," a statement read.

SSC CGL Tier 2 result 2018: All you should know

Candidates should take a printout of the question papers along with the final answer key. This facility would be available until November 29, 2019. The exam would be held on December 29, 2019, and the same would be conducted in offline mode. It would be of descriptive type and this means instead of choosing one option out of four, candidates will have to write detailed answers. The answer key is available on ssc.nic.in.