SSC CGL Tier-II Exam 2018: Check latest update, before exam

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 11: An important update for the SSC CGL Tier-II Exam 2018 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The exam is being conducted from September 11 to 14 2019. The Commission said that every candidate must carry a photo identity card having the date of birth. If candidates do not carry the same, they will be barred from appearing in the exam.

"If the Photo Identity Card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must

carry an additional certificate, in original, as proof of Date of Birth," the notification read.

"In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and

the photo ID/the certificate brought in support of the Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination," the notice further stated.

Those who clear this exam will have to appear for the tier-III and skill test. Those who get selected will be hired at a pay band of Rs 9,300-Rs 34,800. For those who are in the group C, the pay band is Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.