SSC CGL Tier-I re-exam 2018 admit card, check new exam date and time

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 17: The SSC CGL Tier-I re-exam 2018 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam will be conducted on June 19 2019. The exam was earlier conducted on June 6 2019, but due to slow servers, the exam had to be conducted once again. The exam will now be conducted on June 19, Wednesday from 4 pm to 5 pm.

Group B and C posts across government departments will be filled through this exam. Those who clear the Tier-I exam will have to appear for Tier-II, Tier-III and skill test.

Candidates under group B will be hired at a pay band of Rs 9,300-Rs 34,800. Those in group C are hired at a pay band of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC CGL Tier-I re-exam 2018 admit card:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout