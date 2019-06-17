  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC CGL Tier-I re-exam 2018 admit card, check new exam date and time

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 17: The SSC CGL Tier-I re-exam 2018 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam will be conducted on June 19 2019. The exam was earlier conducted on June 6 2019, but due to slow servers, the exam had to be conducted once again. The exam will now be conducted on June 19, Wednesday from 4 pm to 5 pm.

    SSC CGL Tier-I re-exam 2018 admit card, check new exam date and time

    Group B and C posts across government departments will be filled through this exam. Those who clear the Tier-I exam will have to appear for Tier-II, Tier-III and skill test.

    Candidates under group B will be hired at a pay band of Rs 9,300-Rs 34,800. Those in group C are hired at a pay band of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to download SSC CGL Tier-I re-exam 2018 admit card:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc admit card

    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 10:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue