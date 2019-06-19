SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 result date, time confirmed: Check Tier-II, Tier-III exam dates

New Delhi, June 19: The SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 result will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The commission had conducted the CGL Tier I 2018 exam from June 4 to June 13 2019. This year 25.97 lakh candidates registered for the exam of which 8.37 lakh appeared for the same. The results, it has now been confirmed will be declared on September 20 2019. The result could be declared by 1 pm on September 20.

The exam was conducted in 131 cities and 362 exam centre across the country. The Tier-II exam will be conducted in the computer based mode from September 11 to 13 2019. The Tier-III exam will be conducted on December 29. The results once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 result:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View your result

Download your result

Take a printout