SSC CGL Tier 2 result 2018: All you should know

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 29: The SSC CGL Tier 2 result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

19.18 lakh candidates had appeared for the MTS staff exam. 1.5 lakh candidates, on the other hand, took the CGL Tier-II examination.

The candidates who have been selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to the grade pay of Rs 1,900. For the PS, SA it is Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to the grade pay of Rs 2,400. For DEO the pay scale is Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 and grade pay of Rs 2,400. The results are available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC CGL Tier 2 result 2018:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout