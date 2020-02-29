SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 admit card released for these regions

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 29: The SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card has been released for the Eastern region, North Eastern region, Western Region (Mumbai), Madhya Pradesh Region, Central Region, North Western Region and Northern Region.

The exam will be held from March 3 to March 9 2020. The exam is being held to fill vacancies in Group C and Group D posts. The number of vacancies to be filled will be intimated in due course of time.

SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 admit card: Region wise download:

Eastern region: http://117.247.71.209/cgl2019kyr/KYR/kyr.php

Western Region (Mumbai): http://www.sscwr.net/notice_detail.php?noticeID=1072

Madhya Pradesh Region: http://www.sscmpr.org/index.php?Page=cgl_tier_1_2019_1107

Central Region: http://www.ssc-cr.org/notice_detail.php?noticeID=1071

North Western Region: http://www.sscnwr.org/cgl_tier_1_2019_1057.php

Northern Region: https://www.sscnr.net.in/newlook/Status_CGLE_TIER_I_2019/Instructions.aspx