SSC CGL Tier-1 2018 result: Update on date and time

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 27: The SSC CGL Tier-1 2018 result will be declared in August. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) said that the Tier-II examinations of the SSC CGL will be conducted as per schedule ie from September 11 to 13. The results of the Tier-I 2018 exams will be declared on August 20 2019. The results are expected to be declared post 10 am.

The SSC conducts these exams to recruit to various posts in ministries, departments and organisations under the government of India. The first phase of the test was conducted from June 4 2019 to June 13 2019. The test was conducted across 362 exam centres in 22 shifts.

While 25.97 lakh resigned only 8.34 lakh took the examination. The Tier-II exam will be conducted in the computer based mode from September 11 to 13 2019. The Tier-III exam will be conducted on December 29. The results once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.