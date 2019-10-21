SSC CGL Registration: Where to apply

New Delhi, Oct 21: The SSC CGL Registration Dates have been announced. More details are available on the official website.

The registration process will be held on October 22 2019. The same is being held for the recruitment of Group B and Group C posts in the various ministries in the Government of India.

While candidates can start submitting their applications from October 22 2019 onwards, the last date for the same would be November 22 2019. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.