  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC CGL Registration Dates announced, check details

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 18: The SSC CGL Registration Dates have been announced. More details are available on the official website.

    The registration process will be held on October 22 2019. The same is being held for the recruitment of Group B and Group C posts in the various ministries in the Government of India.

    SSC CGL Registration Dates announced, check details

    While candidates can start submitting their applications from October 22 2019 onwards, the last date for the same would be November 22 2019. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc

    Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 7:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue