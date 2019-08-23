SSC CGL Recruitment 2019: Important note on admission certificate forTier-II

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 23: An important notice has been released for the SSC CGL Recruitment 2019. More details are available on the official website.

While the CGL Tier-I results were declared on August 20 2019, there are a few things that candidates would have to bear in mind before proceedings to the next level.

The CGL-II exam would be held from September 11 2019 to September 13 2019.

The admission certificate of those candidates who have qualified will be uploaded on the websites of the respective regional offices around 7 days before the Tier-II exam.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill in various group B and C posts in government departments and organisations. Those who clear this exam will have to appear for the tier-II, tier-III and skill test. Candidates will be hired at a pay band of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 and those in group C will be hired at a pay band of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200. The result is available on ssc.nic.in.