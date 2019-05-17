SSC CGL important notification for aspirants

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 17: The SSC has released an important notification for CGL aspirants. More details are also available on the official website.

It may be recalled that the uploading of marks for the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Exam 2017 had been withheld owing to legal trouble. The commission had declared the result of the exam on May 9 2019.

A fresh notification by the Staff Selection Commission states that a decision has been taken to upload the marks and details of the candidates who qualified to appear in the Tier-III of the CGL Exam 2017.

Marks/details of four candidates have been withheld due to various Court cases the notification also stated.