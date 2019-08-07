  • search
    SSC CGL Exam 2018 exam result to be declared on this date

    New Delhi, Aug 07: The SSC CGL Tier 1 2018 exam result is all set to be declared. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The exam was conducted between June 4 and 13 and a total of 25.97 lakh candidates had registered for the same. Around 8.37 finally took the examination. The result would be declared on August 20 2019.

    Meanwhile new changes have been announced for the SSC CGL Exam 2019.

    The age criteria for the post of Tax Assistant has been changed. This comes under the CBEC Group C. Candidates in the age group of 18 and 27 years are eligible to apply for the exam. The earlier age criteria was between 20 and 27 years.

    The SSC CGL Tier 1 result will be declared this month. The result will be declared on August 20 2019. More details will be available on SSC.nic.in.

    SSC CGL Tax Assistant Pay Scale:

    Pay Scale: 5,200-20,200

    Grade Pay: 2,400

    Initial Pay: 5,200

    Total Pay: 7,600

    Salary in hand after revision: Around Rs 36,000

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 6:54 [IST]
