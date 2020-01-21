SSC CGL Admit Card date: Releasing soon

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 21: The SSC CGL Admit Card will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The exams are scheduled to be held between March 2 and March 11, 2020. The SSC had notified the CGL in October and the registration process was held in November.

There is confirmation now that the admit cards would be released in February. This is, however, no official update on the exact date. The commission would ensure that the candidates get sufficient time to prepare and reach the exam halls.

The exam is being conducted for the 2019 edition. The 2020 edition would be notified in September. The exam would be a computer based test, descriptive paper test and skill test. The admit card once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.