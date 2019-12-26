  • search
    SSC CGL 2020 Exam notification details

    New Delhi, Dec 26: The SSC CGL 2020 Exam notification will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The CGL exams witness more than 30 lakh registrations every year. The SSC selected candidates for the various Group B and C posts. The details of the exams would be announced on September 15 2020.

    The exams are held every year and the selections would include two computer based tests that would be held in succession. Meanwhile the SSC CGL 2019 exams would commence in March. On the other hand, the exams for the SSC CGL 2018 exam is on and the admit cards were released recently. The notification once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 7:28 [IST]
