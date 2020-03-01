SSC CGL 2020 admit card released, exams tomorrow

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 01: The SSC CGL 2020 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam would be held from March 2 to March 11 2020. Candidates should note that they will not be allowed to appear for the exam unless they produce the admit card.

The SSC will conduct the CGL Tier 1 exam in online mode. The admit card is available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC CGL 2020 admit card:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout