    New Delhi, Mar 01: The SSC CGL 2020 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    SSC CGL 2020 admit card released, exams tomorrow

    The exam would be held from March 2 to March 11 2020. Candidates should note that they will not be allowed to appear for the exam unless they produce the admit card.

    The SSC will conduct the CGL Tier 1 exam in online mode. The admit card is available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to download SSC CGL 2020 admit card:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 8:28 [IST]
