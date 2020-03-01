Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
SSC CGL 2020 admit card released, exams tomorrow
New Delhi
New Delhi, Mar 01: The SSC CGL 2020 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.
The exam would be held from March 2 to March 11 2020. Candidates should note that they will not be allowed to appear for the exam unless they produce the admit card.
The SSC will conduct the CGL Tier 1 exam in online mode. The admit card is available on ssc.nic.in.
How to download SSC CGL 2020 admit card:
- Go to ssc.nic.in
- Click on the admit card link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View admit card
- Download
- Take a printout