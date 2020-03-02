SSC CGL 2019 Tier 1 exam: Exam pattern, list of documents needed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: The SSC CGL 2019 Tier 1 exam will begin tomorrow. More details are available on the official website.

The exams will commence on March 3 and end on March 9 2020. The exam will be held in multiple shifts and would be in the computer based mode. The exam will have four sections and each one will have 25 questions. Exam question will carry 2 marks and 0.50 marks will be deducted in case of a wrong answer. The exam will be of one hour duration.

The four sections would be general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English comprehension.

Based on the aggregate performance in the Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams, candidates will be called for the Tier 3 exam. Further on the basis of the aggregate of all three exams, candidates will be short-listed to appear for the document verification and skill test.

The list of acceptable documents to appear for the exam are:

Domicile Certificate: with Date of Birth"

Date of Birth Certificate" issued by Municipal Corporation.

Matriculation "Passing Certificate" with "Date of Birth"

Intermediate "Marks Sheet" with Date of Birth

Govt. Issued "Date Of Birth Certificate"

Govt. Issued "Caste Certificate" with Date of Birth

Matriculation Mark Sheet with Date of Birth

Any Other Educational Arks Sheet with Date of Birth