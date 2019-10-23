  • search
    New Delhi, Oct 23: The SSC CGL 2019 notification will help candidates prepare for their paper in advance. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The applications will remain open until November 22 after which the applications will not be accepted. The exam is being conducted in a computer based mode from March 2 to 11 2020. Last year it may be recalled that a total of 25.97 lakh candidates had registered of which only 8.37 lakh appeared. The notification will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    SSC CGL 2019 notification: Applications to remain open till November 22

    Eligibility:

    It may be recalled that the age limit had been been lowered from 20 to 18 years. This would be the age limit this year as well.

    Education:

    Candidates who have cleared graduation (any course) from a recognised university can appear for the recruitment exam.

    Exam pattern:

    Last year the exam comprised 100 questions and there was a negative marking of 0.50 for every incorrect answer.

    SSC CGL 2019 Salary:

    Candidates will be hired at the group B and C level posts. Those in the B category will get Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 and for those under C, it would be Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 7:53 [IST]
