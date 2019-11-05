SSC CGL 2019 latest update: Important notification released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 05: An Important update for the SSC CGL 2019 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

This notice is for those candidates appearing for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019. The Staff Selection Commission has said that all candidates must submit their applications before the closing date, which is November 25, 2019.

The official notification says,"aspiring candidates of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019, are hereby advised, in their own interest, to submit their online applications much before the closing date i.e. November 25, 2019, and not to wait till the last date as there may be heavy traffic on the servers during the last days for submission of the applications."

The recruitment process would begin from March 2 and end on March 11, 2010. The exam will have four papers. Paper I- Quantitative Abilities, Paper-II-English Language and Comprehension, Paper III-Statistics, and Paper-IV-General Studies (Finance and Economics). Each paper will carry 200 marks and the exam will be held in the computer-based mode. Students would have 2 hours to complete each paper.

Those selected will get salaries in the pay scale of Rs 9,300 - Rs 34,800, and those hired in group C level posts will get Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.