  • search
Trending Odd Even Delhi Air Quality
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC CGL 2019 latest update: Important notification released

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 05: An Important update for the SSC CGL 2019 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    This notice is for those candidates appearing for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019. The Staff Selection Commission has said that all candidates must submit their applications before the closing date, which is November 25, 2019.

    SSC CGL 2019 latest update: Important notification released

    The official notification says,"aspiring candidates of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019, are hereby advised, in their own interest, to submit their online applications much before the closing date i.e. November 25, 2019, and not to wait till the last date as there may be heavy traffic on the servers during the last days for submission of the applications."

    SSC MTS Result 2019 all set to be declared on ssc.nic.in

    The recruitment process would begin from March 2 and end on March 11, 2010. The exam will have four papers. Paper I- Quantitative Abilities, Paper-II-English Language and Comprehension, Paper III-Statistics, and Paper-IV-General Studies (Finance and Economics). Each paper will carry 200 marks and the exam will be held in the computer-based mode. Students would have 2 hours to complete each paper.

    Those selected will get salaries in the pay scale of Rs 9,300 - Rs 34,800, and those hired in group C level posts will get Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc notification

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 7:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue