    SSC CAPF, CISF Stenographer Recruitment 2019 notification releasing today

    New Delhi, Sep 17: The SSC CAPF, CISF Stenographer Recruitment 2019 notification will be released today. Once notified, more details would be available on the official website.

    The SSC will conduct the exam for the posts of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Delhi Police and also recruitment of Stenographers in the various ministries and departments of the Government of India and their attached subordinate offices.

    The SSC would notify the details on September 17 2019. The option to submit the application form would be available until October 15 2019. The notification once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 7:35 [IST]
