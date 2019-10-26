SSC Calendar of Exams to be held till 2021: Download here

  • search
    New Delhi, Oct 26: The SSC Exam Calendar has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The recruitment announcement was released on October 22, 2019. All candidates will be able to apply through the online mode by November 22, 2019.

    The exam will be computer-based exam and will be held from March 2 to March 11 2020.

    The SSC CGL Tier 2 and 3 exams will be held from June 22 to June 25 2020. The advertisement for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Exam 2019 (Tier-1) will be released on December 3, 2019, and the CBE will be held from March 16 to 27 2020. The MTS (Non-Technical) Staff Exam 2020 (Paper-3) will be held on March 21 2020. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    For SSC Tentative calendar of Examinations Click here

    Story first published: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 5:00 [IST]
