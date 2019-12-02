SSC Answer Key for Hindi Translator Exam 2019 released

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 02: The SSC Answer Key for Hindi Translator Exam 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak recruitment were held on November 11, 2019.

    The SSC in a statement said, "representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from 29.11.2019 (05:00 PM) to 02.12.2019 (05:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged."

    SSC CHSL 2019 Notification details this week

    "Representations received after 05:00 PM on 02.12.2019 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates' may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit," the statement by the Staff Selection Commission also added. The answer keys are available on ssc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
