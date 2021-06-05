SRMJEE 2021 Phase 2 exam preponed: Check new dates here

New Delhi, June 05: The SRMJEE 2021 Phase 2 exam has been preponed. More details are available on the official website.

The exam that was supposed to be held on July 25 and 26 will now be held on June 29 and 30 2021. The last date to apply for the exam is June 20 2021. The SRM University held the Phase 1 exam on May 23 and 24 in remote proctored mode. Students could take the test from their home in proctored mode due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The result of Phase 1 has been announced and Om Narayan of Delhi Public School, RK Puram topped the same. To register for the SRMJEE 2021 Phase 2 exam visit srmist.edu.in.

