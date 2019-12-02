Southern Railway Recruitment: 3,000 vacancies in 10th pass jobs

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 02: As part of the Southern Railway Recruitment, several vacancies have been announced. More details are available on the official website.

Applications have been invited to undergo apprenticeship training. The online application process will conclude on December 31, 2019.

In all there are 1,654 posts of Signal and Telecommunication Workshop for which applications have been invited. For the post of Carriage and Wagon Works there are 1,208 posts and 667 posts are there for the Central Workshop, Golden Rock.

Candidates must have passed Class 10 exam under the 10+2 system or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate. Candidates should have also passed ITI course with revenant trades from a recognised institution which is approved by NCVT/SCVT.

To apply candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 100. Those under the reserved category are exempt from paying the fee. Candidates must be in the age limit of 15 to 22 years and the same is extendable until 24 years for freshers. The age limit for those under the reserved category is applicable under the government norms. Candidates can apply on sr.indianrailways.gov.in.