    South Central Railway Recruitment 2019 vacancy details: Check fee and how to apply

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 30: As part of the South Central Railway Recruitment 2019, a notification has been released notifying the vacancies. More details are also available on the official website.

    The notification has been released for the recruitment of 21 sportspersons in the Group C posts. The process will close on August 26 2019.

    The closing date will be September 11 for residents of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Lahoul and Spiti Districts, Panji sub division of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Island and Lakshadweep Island.

    Eligibility criteria:

    Candidates should have passed 10th board or SSC or equivalent with ITI for the grade pay of Rs 1,900. ITI will be needed for considering the technical details. For other categories in the grade pay of Rs 2,000 to 1,900 12th or intermediate or equivalent exam will be the criteria. The candidate should be minimum 18 years of age and maximum 25 years old.

    Pay Scale:

    Grade pay of Rs.2000/1900 (level 3/2 in seventh CPC) in pay band of Rs. 5,200 to Rs. 20,200.

    Vacancy details:

    Total Vacancies- 21

    Archery (Women)- 2

    Athletics (Men)- 3

    Athletics (Women)- 1

    Ball Badminton (Men)- 1

    Basketball (Men)- 1

    Basketball (Women)- 1

    Boxing (Men)- 1

    Chess (Men)- 1

    Handball (Men)- 2

    Hockey (Men)- 1

    Kabaddi (Men)- 1

    Kabaddi (Women)- 1

    Tennis (Men)- 1

    Volleyball (Men)- 1

    Volleyball (Women)- 1

    Weightlifting (Men)- 1

    Weightlifting (Women)- 1

    How to apply for South Central Railway Recruitment 2019:

    • Fill form in own handwriting in English or Hindi
    • The application should be in good quality A4 size paper using one side only
    • A recent passport size photograph should be based in the space provided on application
    • Two recent passport size photographs should be attached
    • Submit two self addressed unstamped envelopes along with application
    • Application fee for general category is Rs 500. It is Rs 250 for SC/ST, women, minority and economically weaker sections

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 8:55 [IST]
