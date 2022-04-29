Solar Eclipse 2022: Sutak Time in India, Mantras to chant during Surya Grahan

Forest fire rages in India: What is it? How fire-prone are India’s forests?

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 29: The first solar eclipse of 2022 will take place tomorrow, April 30. However, the partial solar eclipse 2022 will not be visible to nearly all of India.

People living in South/West America, Pacific Atlantic, and Antarctica will have a chance to witness a partial eclipse of the Sun just before and during sunset.

It is also likely to be seen along parts of Antarctica's north-western coastline and in the Falkland Islands, and in much of the South Pacific Ocean and the Southern Ocean.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun's light in some areas.

According to NASA, during a partial eclipse, the Moon and Sun are not perfectly aligned, so the Moon does not completely cover the Sun. This gives the Sun a crescent shape, or makes it appear as if a "bite" has been taken out of the Sun, depending on how much of the Sun is covered by the Moon.

Timings

The Surya Grahan will begin at 12:15 pm and end at 4:07 pm. However, it will not be visible in India. The eclipse reaches its maximum phase at 4:41 p.m. EDT (2041 GMT), when the axis of the moon's shadow cone passes closest to Earth's center, according to EarthSky.org.

What is Sutak

The inauspicious time before Surya Grahan is known as Sutak. Hindus believe that during this period, the Earth atmosphere is contaminated during Sutak and extra precautions should be taken to avoid any harmful side effects due to contamination.

Sutak Duration

According to Drik Panchang, there are total 8 Prahars from Sunrise to Sunrise. Hence Sutak is observed for 12 hours before Solar Eclipse and for 9 hours before Lunar Eclipse.

Eating During Grahan

During Sutak people avoid solid and liquid food items. People should avoid eating during twelve hours before Solar Eclipse. However, for children, pregnant women, sick and old people food should not be restricted.

Sutak is observed only when Eclipse is visible at a particular place. Since Partial Solar Eclipse 2022 on April 30 is not visible in India. Sutak is not applicable for those living in India.

Recite These Mantras During Solar Eclipse

You should recite Surya Mantra. Reciting Gayatri Mantra is also recommended.

Om bhūr bhuvaḥ svaḥ tat savitur vareṇyaṃ bhargo devasya dhīmahi dhiyo yo naḥ prachodayāt

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra should also be recited during the solar eclipse.

Aum Trayambakam Yajaamahe sungandhim pushtivardhanam urvaarukamive bandhanaat mrityormukshiya maamritaat

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 14:14 [IST]