Solar Eclipse 2022: Dos and don'ts for pregnant women during Surya Grahan

New Delhi, April 30: World is set to witness the first solar eclipse of 2022 on Saturday as the Sun, Moon, and Earth come together. Since the alignment of the three heavenly bodies will not be in a perfectly straight line, the eclipse will be partial in nature. Unfortunately, the partial solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when, at just the right moment, the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth. There are four types of solar eclipses: total, annular, partial and hybrid.

A solar eclipse is a spectacular sight and a rare astronomical event. Each one is only visible from a limited area.

The solar eclipse on April 30 will be seen in parts of South and West-South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic and Antarctic Ocean.

Timings

The Surya Grahan will begin at 12:15 pm and end at 4:07 pm. However, it will not be visible in India. The eclipse reaches its maximum phase at 4:41 p.m. EDT (2041 GMT), when the axis of the moon's shadow cone passes closest to Earth's center, according to EarthSky.org.

Dos and Don'ts for Pregnant Women During Surya Grahan

Pregnant women are advised to stay indoors as much as possible during a Solar eclipse

Pregnant women should never look at the eclipse with bare eyes as it could damage the retina

Pregnant women are advised not to use sharp objects like knives as using them is believed to cause birth defects in the baby

During the eclipse time, pregnant women should avoid sleeping.

Pregnant women are advised to take a bath before and after the solar eclipse.

Pregnant women are advised to chant Santana Gopala Mantra or MahaMrutyunjaya Mantra, Vishnu Mantras and Surya Mantras during the eclipse period.

Cooking, eating, bathing, drinking water, etc. are prohibited until the eclipse is over.

Pregnant women should avoid facing the sun's rays during graham.

Consult your doctor before following your religious beliefs like fasting.

Make informed choices that are good for you, the baby and your family.

