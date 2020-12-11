Solar Eclipse 2020 on Dec 14: 5 popular myths busted

Surya Grahan 2020: What NOT to do during December 14 solar eclipse

New Delhi, Dec 11: Sky gazers across the world are all set to witness to its last Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan on December 14. It is going to be a total solar eclipse, wherein the Sun will be totally covered by the shadow of the Moon during the eclipse.

The last solar eclipse of 2020 will be visible in southern South America, south-west Africa while Antarctica.

The celestial event would begin at 7.04 PM (IST) on December 14, the full eclipse will begin at 8:02 PM (IST) and reach its peak at 9:43 PM(IST) and end at 12:23 (AM) IST on December 15. The longest possible duration of totality would be 2 minutes and 10 seconds.

Like Lunar eclipse, there are also many superstitions that revolve around this solar eclipse or Surya Grahan, right from restricting consumption of food at a particular time to actually banning people from watching the celestial event live.

There is no religious text that claims that eclipses are dangerous.

No scriptures recommend hiding away during its occurrence. One should have more faith and understanding about the working of the universes and not be carried away by superstitions.

Even though we call it a Solar Eclipse, the sun is completely unaware of its occurrence. The sun is too big to be bothered about where the moon's shadow falls.

Unlike the common belief, the sun does not send any special radiation during the eclipse.

Eclipse is a small drama and to the Universe it is an irrelevant phenomenon.