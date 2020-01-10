  • search
Trending Iraq Nirbhaya JNU
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SNAP result 2019 to be declared today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 10: The SNAP result 2019 will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The result would be available on the website till February 11, 2020. The SNAP 2019 score will be valid for admission to select programmes of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) for the years 2020-2021.

    SNAP result 2019 to be declared today

    The exam was conducted on December 15 2019. The shortlisting for GE-PIWAT will be based on the overall SNAP Percentile. The result once declared will be available on snaptest.org.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 11:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue