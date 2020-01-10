SNAP result 2019 to be declared today

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 10: The SNAP result 2019 will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The result would be available on the website till February 11, 2020. The SNAP 2019 score will be valid for admission to select programmes of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) for the years 2020-2021.

The exam was conducted on December 15 2019. The shortlisting for GE-PIWAT will be based on the overall SNAP Percentile. The result once declared will be available on snaptest.org.