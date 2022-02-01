YouTube
    SNAP 2021 result declared: Direct link to check

    New Delhi, Feb 01: The SNAP 2021 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The Symbiosis International University (SIU) declare the results for the exams which 50,000 candidates took. The SNAP tests are held to shortlist candidates for the admission to postgraduate management programmes and postgraduate management diploma programmes.

    The exams were held in three phases in the computer based test mode in 94 cities. The SNAP 2021 result is available on snaptest.org.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 16:34 [IST]
