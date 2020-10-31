Sky gazers set to witness Blue Moon today: All you need to know

DU First Cut Off List released: How to apply for admission?

New Delhi, Oct 31: Sky gazers set to witness, the second full moon of this month, dubbed as the "blue moon". The rare phenomenon coming up at the end of this month is known as the Hunter's Moon and it will be the first Blue Moon to appear on Halloween since 1944.

According to timeanddate.com, the October 31 Blue Full Moon will be at its complete glory shortly after 8:15 pm. The Moon isn't really blue, but will be bright and white like all Full Moons are.

The usual monthly lunar phenomenon is that every month has one full moon and a new moon. However, there are unusual occasions when the same month gets two full moons.

October 1 saw a full moon and the next full moon falls on October 31. When there are two full moons in a calendar month, the second full moon is called the Blue Moon.

Duration of a lunar month is 29.531 days or 29 days, 12 hours, 44 minutes and 38 seconds. Therefore, to have two full moons in a month, the first full moon should take place on 1st or 2nd of the month.

This extra time accumulates over the months. After about 30 months there will be one extra full moon in the year.

It is also not possible to have a full moon in February as it has 28 days, and 29 days during a leap year.

The term Blue Moon is a calendrical term. It is not too common to have a Blue Moon in a month of 30 days, she said.

The last Blue Moon in a month with 30 days was on June 30, 2007 and the next one will be on September 30, 2050.

There were two Blue Moons in 2018. The first one was on January 31 and the second Blue Moon followed on March 31. This was because the preceding month February had only 28 days. The next Blue Moon will be on August 31, 2023.

This phenomenon is largely restricted to the Gregorian calendar which is being used worldwide.

You will not see the phenomenon of two full moons in a month in Islamic or Tibetan calendars or the ones that are being followed in large parts of India as they are based on lunar movements.

The phrase 'Once in a Blue Moon', denoting something which does not happen very often, came from this phenomenon.

