The new normal?: Delhi’s air to be 'poor' or 'very poor' for the next few days

Sisodia defends Satyendar Jain's massage in Tihar video, says 'doc recommended'

New Delhi

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 19: Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday, while reacting to Satyendar Jain's viral massage video from Tihar Jail which surfaced on the internet today, said that acupressure was a part of his treatment.

The Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet, "Satyendra Jain has had two operations for spine injury. The doctor has prescribed him regular physiotherapy. After Covid, there is a patch in his lungs which is not cured yet. The very idea of making fun of a person's illness and the treatment being given to him is disgusting," read the translation of his tweet.

सत्येंद्र जैन के स्पाइन-इंजरी के दो ऑपरेशन हुए हैं. उनको डॉक्टर ने रेगुलर फ़िज़ियोथेरेपी बताई है. कोविड के बाद से उनके lungs में patch है जो अभी ठीक नहीं हुआ है.



किसी आदमी की बीमारी और उसको दिए जा रहे इलाज का मज़ाक़ बनाने की सोच ही बहुत घटिया है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 19, 2022

The AAP leader also held a press conference regarding the video and sharply attacked the BJP.

Earlier today, the video of AAP leader Satyendar Jain went viral on the internet in which he was seen getting a massage in jail.

Video of AAP minister Satyendra Jain getting massage inside Tihar Jail goes viral

Hitting out at Jain, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala wrote on Twitter, "So instead of Sazaa - Satyendra Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa ? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn't got bail for 5 months get head massage !Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt. This is how official position abused for Vasooli & massage thanks to Kejriwal"

However, jail said in response that the video is old, India Today reported while citing jail source.

The ED had arrested the accused in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Recently, the court also took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others, including four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 13:33 [IST]