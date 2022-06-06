Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2022: Significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation

New Delhi, Jun 06: Coronation of Shivaji Maharaj is a golden moment that ought to be marked as a turning point in the nation's history. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj coronation 2022, also known as Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2022 is being observed today.

On this day in 1674, Chhatrapati Shivaji was crowned king of the Maratha Empire in a lavish ceremony on 6 June 1674 at Raigad fort.

As per the Hindu calendar, Shivaji's Shivrajyabhishek took place on the 13th day of Jyeshtha month's first fortnight in 1596. The Gregorian calendar indicates the day was June 6, 1674.

Shivaji was coronated with the sacred waters of seven rivers Yamuna, Indus, Ganges, Godavari, Narmada, Krishna and Kaveri over Shivaji's head, and chanted the Vedic coronation mantras.

After the ablution, Shivaji bowed before Jijabai and touched her feet. Nearly fifty thousand people gathered at Raigad for the ceremonies.

Shivaji was entitled Shakakarta ("founder of an era") and Chhatrapati ("sovereign"). He also took the title of Haindava Dharmodhhaarak (protector of the Hindu faith).

It is believed that with Shivaji's coronation, a Hindu kingdom came into being.

The day holds significance as people celebrate the occasion with great enthusiasm and respect. It is a day to remember the life, work, and contributions of Shivaji Maharaj.

On his auspicious day, let us have a look at some of the interesting facts about Shivaji.

Born in the hill-fort of Shivneri, near the city of Junnar in Pune district, Shivaji carved out an enclave from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur that formed the genesis of the Maratha Empire.

Shivaji Maharaj was born to mother Jijabai. He was named Shiva, after the local Goddess Shivai, to whom his mother Jijabai had pleaded for a son. He ruled over Maratha empire for 6 years.

A secular leader

At a time when all kingdoms were strictly sticking to their religious beliefs and doing away with others', Shivaji was surprisingly very accommodating of all religions.

First to realise importance of having a naval force

Known as the Father of Indian Navy, Shivaji was the first to realise the importance of having a naval force, and therefore he strategically established a navy and forts at the coastline to defend the Konkan side of Maharashtra. The Jaigad, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg and other such forts still stand to testify his efforts and ideas.

Stood for the honour of women

Shivaji was a dependable supporter of women and their honour. He opposed all kinds of violence, harassment and dishonor against women. Anyone under his rule caught violating woman's rights was severely punished. In fact, women of captured territories were also released unharmed, and with integrity.

'Mountain Rat'

Shivaji was called the 'Mountain Rat' and was widely known for his guerrilla warfare tactics. He was called so because of his awareness of the geography of his land, and guerrilla tactics like raiding, ambushing, and surprise attacks on his enemies. He knew the importance of a good army, and with his skills, expanded his father's 2000 soldier army to 10,000 soldiers.

Shivaji is well-known for his innovative military tactics centered around non-conventional methods leveraging strategic factors like geography, speed, and surprise to defeat his more powerful enemies.

Chhatrapati Shivaji is known as a torchbearer of good governance and as an accomplished administrator

This day reminds us of the courageous acts of Chatrapati Shivaji which will inspire the coming generations forever.