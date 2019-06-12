  • search
    Sheila Dikshit meets Kejriwal, raises power and water supply-related issues

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 12: Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Wednesday met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the power and water woes being faced by the people in the city. A Delhi Congress delegation, led by the former Delhi chief minister, met Kejriwal at his Flagstaff Road residence here.

    "Dikshit raised the power and water crisis faced by people during the meeting with the chief minister and demanded withdrawal of fixed charge hike in electricity bills," Delhi Congress working president Haroon Yusuf said after the meeting.

    Sheila Dikshit meets Kejriwal, raises power and water supply-related issues
    Image Courtesy: @INCDelhi

    The chief minister assured that the fixed charges will be brought to the previous lower rates, he said.

    Smells like politics: Sheila Dikshit's take on AAP govt's free bus, metro for women proposal

    Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the complaints of the Congress leaders were replied to with facts during the meeting following which they did not have anything to say.

    Dikshit had alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government coaxed people living in rented accommodations to install separate power meters, following which the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission increased fixed charges benefiting the discoms.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 14:35 [IST]
